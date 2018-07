Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The organization 'Skate Like a Girl' has been teaching youth, especially girls, how to participate in sports that have been historically dominated by boys and men.

'Skate Like a Girl' offered a free clinic Friday, July 20 at Little Brook Park in Lake City.

The organization will be offering a number of free clinics serving youth of all ages on Mondays and Fridays through August.

For more information, visit www.skatelikeagirl.com.