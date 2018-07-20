Tacoma Police seek ID of armed robber who terrorized Pizza Hut employees

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, June 15th in the 5300 block of Pacific Ave. S.

“He displayed a silver handgun that’s very distinctive and demanded money. We’ve not been able to identify him and we’re asking for the public’s help. The picture shows a good portion of his face. If you know this person, or think you recognize him, don’t approach him. He obviously already pointed a handgun at a clerk, in a store, so you consider him ‘armed and dangerous,'” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The suspect is a described as a light-skinned black male, in his late teens or early 20’s, slender build and approximately 5’8” tall.

The suspect was seen wearing a black puffy coat, a red hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, black gloves and gray sweatpants.

Receive up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and charges in the case if you can help detectives identify him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. It is anonymous.