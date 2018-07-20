× Mariners give manager Scott Servais a multi-year extension

SEATTLE – Hot on the heels of general manager Jerry Dipoto’s contract extension, the Seattle Mariners gave one to manager Scott Servais as well.

The Mariners, who return from the All Star break Friday night, are off to a 58-39 record and would claim the second wild card in the AL if the season were to end today.

“He has been the right leader at the right time for the right team and I look forward to many more years together,” Dipoto said in a statement.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced.