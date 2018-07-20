John Stains: Wanted sex offender convicted of preying on woman with Cerebral palsy

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Convicted of sexually abusing a woman with Cerebral palsy and bound to a wheelchair — now, John Stains is wanted by the Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sex offender in Snohomish County.

Stains has also been busted for a slew of domestic violence crimes, including assault and harassment.

He’s 44 years old, 6 foot tall and weighs around 245 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App.