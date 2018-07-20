Grieving family of slain mom Jamie Haggard thanks community, detectives for support during 2-year search

SEATTLE — The family of Jamie Haggard, the Kenmore mother of two who was murdered and whose remains were identified this week, thanked the community Friday for its support during the two years she was missing and for the detectives “for not giving up when we reached dead ends.”

The Snohomish County medical examiner on Thursday announced that human remains found near Downes Road and Fales Road in Snohomish on May 9 were those of Jamie Haggard and said she had died of homicidal violence.

Jamie was 27 when she vanished. Her last contact with her family was June 8, 2016.

“We appreciate the support the community has given us during this difficult time,” her family said in a statement Friday. “For everyone who helped share her posts on social media and actively helped in our search for Jamie, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“We also want to thank the detectives on her case for not giving up when we reached dead ends.

“Our family wishes to mourn in private for our sweet Jamie. Jamie lived for her family and friends, especially her children. She loved them so much. When she became friends with someone, she was your friend for life. She lit up a room and was very friendly, outgoing with a side of sass. We love you forever Jamie. You will never be forgotten.”

A litter crew picking up trash off Downes Road found her remains in May, but authorities did not know it was Jamie. The remains were decomposed to such an extent that sheriff’s deputies could not tell even the gender of the person. A suitcase and a blanket were recovered nearby.

“We don’t want Jamie’s story to go away,” said King County Detective Jessica Santos. “We want people to remember what her story was. We believe somebody out there knows. Somebody was maybe there that night. Somebody knows what happened maybe a few days before the incident, maybe the day of the incident, maybe they weren’t comfortable at the time to report it, but maybe they’ve changed their minds since then. We truly believe somebody out there knows what happened to Jamie and we want to find her and we want to bring her family some peace, right now.”

If you have any information about what happened to Jamie Haggard, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the King County sheriff’s office at (206) 296-3311 or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information anonymously.