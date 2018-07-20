× Girl critically injured in Graham house fire

GRAHAM, Wash. – A girl is in critical condition after a fire at a house in Graham on Friday morning, Pierce County fire crews said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 4300 block of 293rd St. Ct at 10:40 a.m.

When they got there, they found the girl inside, pulled her out and gave her CPR.

The girl was sent to Good Samaratin Hospital in Puyallup.

There was no immediate word on how old the girl was, what caused the fire, or whether anybody else was in the house at the time.