Bridging the Divide: SCOTUS union ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control to policing, to politics.

This week: SCOTUS union ruling

A recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court prevents public unions from forcing workers to join or pay fees. David Boze of the Washington Policy Center and Lynne Dodson of the Washington State Labor Council come together to search for common ground.