Warriors will play Kings in KeyArea in NBA preseason game

SEATTLE – It’s official: Seattle will play host to an NBA game this year.

A preseason game, but still.

The Sacramento Kings released their preseason schedule, which confirms the long-rumored news that they will face the Golden State Warriors at KeyArena. Officials have said it will be the venue’s final event before construction begins on a $650 million makeover.

The game will be Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Kings will be considered the home team.