× Tacoma police investigate deadly shooting

One person is dead, and another recovering after a shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

Tacoma police got reports of gunshots just before 11:00 Wednesday night, but when officers arrived, there was nothing to be seen. Investigators say a few minutes later, a man and woman showed up at the hospital. Both had been shot, and the man did not survive. Police say the woman is not badly injured, and was able to tell investigators that the pair had been shot near 1400 South L. Street. She said she didn’t know who had been shooting, or why.

This is a developing story and will be updated.