Sheriff: 8 people dead after ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat capsizes on Missouri lake

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — At least eight people died after a tourist boat capsized and sank Thursday night in a Missouri lake, according to the local sheriff.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said seven people were hospitalized and several others remain missing after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson. The exact number of those missing was not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults are in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

Rader said the stormy weather was believed to be the cause of the capsizing. The National Weather Service tweeted that wind gusts of 63 mph were reported around 7:30 p.m. at Branson Airport.

He also said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security for the boat company helped rescue people after the accident.

Multiple dive teams from a number of law enforcement agencies were assisting in the rescue and recovery effort. Rader said crews will stay on the scene all night.

"It's going to be a challenging night and tomorrow," the sheriff said.

The boat was owned and operated by Ride the Ducks Branson.

In Seattle, Ride the Ducks Seattle issued the following statement:

"Ride the Ducks Branson is not affiliated with Ride the Ducks Seattle. They are independently owned and operated companies.

"Our condolences go out to those affected by what appears to be a weather-related accident in Branson Missouri.

"At Ride the Ducks Seattle, we follow a strict protocol that determines whether our Coast Guard-inspected Ducks can go on the water. This protocol factors in wind speed, wave height, and the potential for inclement weather. Our internal protocols are more stringent than those prescribed by the United States Coast Guard.

"In instances in which we determine that the weather could be an issue for the comfort or safety of our guests, we either eliminate the water portion of our tour, or change the route to the less wind-exposed Salmon Bay. If weather changes suddenly, our Coast Guard-licensed captains have the full authority to modify or cancel trips at any point during the tour."