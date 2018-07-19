Russell Wilson’s run-in at ESPYs another chapter in another memorable offseason

SEATTLE – It wouldn’t be the NFL offseason if Russell Wilson wasn’t making the news in weird ways.
As has become his custom, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback found himself in head-scratching headlines after a run-in with a comedian at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The comedian, whose goes by the name Shiggy, is mostly internet-famous. Most recently, he started the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which led lots of people (including Wilson and his wife, pop-star Ciara) posting videos of themselves dancing to Drake’s song of the same name.
Got it? OK.
Shiggy approached Wilson and Ciara at the ESPYs, where Wilson was presenting, and asked for a picture. As the couple were grouping in for the photo, a smirking Shiggy nudged Wilson out and got a solo shot with Ciara.
The video, of course, went viral.
“Shiggy did @DangeRussWilson dirty 😂” ESPN said.
Wilson had some fun with it, saying “next time u gettin da stiff arm.”
What else has Wilson been up to this offseason?
Well, he and Ciara went to the Royal Acot horse-racing event in England last month.
ASCOT, ENGLAND – JUNE 21: Quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson arrives with Ciara on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )
He paid a visit to China, where he held a clinic for Chinese football players.
US football quarterback Russell Wilson (C) takes part in a training session at a football camp in Shanghai on July 1, 2018. (Photo by – / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
He was in the pits for the Canadian F1 Grand Prix.
MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 10: Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson walks on the grid before the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2018 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
He threw out the first pitch when the Mariners played host to the Boston Red Sox.
SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 15: Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson after Wilson threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game agains the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field on June 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
He went to the Oscars.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
He got all gussied up for the Tom Ford Fall/ Winter 2018 Men’s Runway Show in New York.
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 06: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Tom Ford Fall/ Winter 2018 Men’s Runway Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
He hung out with Justin Timberlake at the “Men of the Woods” listening session.
CHANHASSEN, MN – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Issa Rae, Justin Timberlake, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience Just Hours Ahead of Release at Prince’s Paisley Park on February 1, 2018 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for American Express)
He went to Super Bowl week, where he spent time with Snoop Dogg (among others).
ST PAUL, MN – FEBRUARY 01: Snoop Dogg (L) and Honoree Russell Wilson at BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Bethel University on February 1, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)
There was the Mr. Unlimited thing.
He made pancakes with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Oh, and he got traded to the New York Yankees and decided he wants to bring MLB to Portland.
Wilson will be back on the field next Thursday, when Seattle kicks off training camp with a 10 a.m. live special that will be broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.