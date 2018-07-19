Russell Wilson’s run-in at ESPYs another chapter in another memorable offseason

SEATTLE – It wouldn’t be the NFL offseason if Russell Wilson wasn’t making the news in weird ways.

As has become his custom, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback found himself in head-scratching headlines after a run-in with a comedian at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The comedian, whose goes by the name Shiggy, is mostly internet-famous. Most recently, he started the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which led lots of people (including Wilson and his wife, pop-star Ciara) posting videos of themselves dancing to Drake’s song of the same name.

Got it? OK.

Shiggy approached Wilson and Ciara at the ESPYs, where Wilson was presenting, and asked for a picture. As the couple were grouping in for the photo, a smirking Shiggy nudged Wilson out and got a solo shot with Ciara.

The video, of course, went viral.

“Shiggy did @DangeRussWilson dirty 😂” ESPN said.

Wilson had some fun with it, saying “next time u gettin da stiff arm.”

What else has Wilson been up to this offseason?

Well, he and Ciara went to the Royal Acot horse-racing event in England last month.

He paid a visit to China, where he held a clinic for Chinese football players.

He was in the pits for the Canadian F1 Grand Prix.

He threw out the first pitch when the Mariners played host to the Boston Red Sox.

He went to the Oscars.

He got all gussied up for the Tom Ford Fall/ Winter 2018 Men’s Runway Show in New York.

He hung out with Justin Timberlake at the “Men of the Woods” listening session.

He went to Super Bowl week, where he spent time with Snoop Dogg (among others).

There was the Mr. Unlimited thing.

He made pancakes with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

I made pancakes on this rainy Seattle morning for @ciara and @DangeRussWilson. These guys are as fun as they are talented. Inspiring too. And Russ and I ate our weight in pancakes! #funfriends pic.twitter.com/MWST7oXbVs — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 14, 2018

Oh, and he got traded to the New York Yankees and decided he wants to bring MLB to Portland.

Wilson will be back on the field next Thursday, when Seattle kicks off training camp with a 10 a.m. live special that will be broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.