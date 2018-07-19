× Meet Hotel Bellwether’s canine concierge, Bella!

BELLINGHAM – Bella is the Hotel Bellwether’s canine concierge. She greets the staff who prides themselves on customer service.

“We’re proud of our guest loyalty. We’re closing in at about 50% of our return guests and our occupancy is very high,” says General Manager Jim Haupt who goes on to explain Bella’s responsibilities, “We do allow her to act like she’s checking guests in and welcomes the guest and makes sure that everyone is in good order and gets along with every pet that comes in.”

The hotel houses a relaxed atmosphere in a quality surrounding. The professional staff, rooms and suites are kept in good repair. The quality of the food keeps bringing folks back, too. The Hotel Bellwether is most notable for their Lighthouse Suite which includes three private floors of luxury.

“We have people who will have their romantic dinners on the third floor so we set it with candles and it’s just magical to watch the sunset or just enjoy the evening with the boats,” say Haupt.

Pair the hotel that sits on the coast with the vibrant city and there’s just not enough rave reviews to express the feeling the northern city of Bellingham has. It’s a fun escape for both people and four legged guests alike.

“What’s nice is that when our guests arrive or leave, rarely does Bella not get a pet goodbye,” explain Haupt. “She’s got a pretty nice life. The life of Bella.”