Mariners’ Pearl Jam Night highlights band’s homelessness initiative

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 20 are celebrating two upcoming benefit concerts with a special night at Safeco Field.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam announced two concerts in the summer of 2018 to fight the homeless crisis in the Seattle area.

Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox will preview those concerts with guitarist Mike McCready throwing out the first pitch before the game.

There will also be a silent auction benefiting the band's Vitalogy Foundation. And the Mariners will present a check for $54,380 to the foundation, raised through a special online only ticket offer.

After the game, there will be a 12-minute fireworks show set to a Pearl Jam soundtrack.

'The Home Shows'

"The Home Shows" on Aug. 8 and 10 at Safeco Field will be the band's first hometown appearance in five years.

But it's more than just a concert. Pearl Jam is bringing nearly 100,000 fans together to spotlight efforts across Seattle and King County to address the issue of homelessness.

"Seattle is our hometown," said band member Stone Gossard. "When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us.”