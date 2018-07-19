Kent public school teachers rally for better pay; threaten strike in the fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Teachers in Kent rallied for better pay ahead of a district meeting Thursday where the teacher's union presented a counterproposal.

The Kent Public School District has offered a 3.1-percent increase for teachers, which the Kent Education Association Bargaining Team says is not acceptable and doesn't meet cost of living increases.

Teachers argue that more money is now available for salaries increases after the state Supreme Court ruled in the McCleary case, to adequately fund public schools.

Teachers threatened that schools may not start on time if the issue isn't resolved by the fall.

The Kent School District released this statement:

“We respect our staff, our teachers, the bargaining process and the law. Respecting our teachers means respecting the process, which means all bargaining must be done at the bargaining table."

Teachers in the Mukilteo School District are in a similar situation.