Bellingham Farmer’s Market becomes a unique attraction

BELLINGHAM – Roslyn McNicholl started Rabbit Fields as a senior project before graduating from Western Washington University. It seems only fitting that she used her college idea to connect with that of fellow WWU students from the 1990’s who had a dream, too. That dream? To start a Farmer’s Market in Bellingham.

It’s become one of the largest markets in Washington state and a destination location for tourists and local alike. Their goal is to support local, sustainable agriculture by connecting the public with local farmers, artisans, and other producers in an economically viable marketplace.

“For us it’s a lot of hand labor, right? If you look at our hands you can tell what we’ve been doing all day. So as you hand them their vegetables, they know. We’re a small farm and not all farms are like that. And that’s why I think it’s important to not just know that your food is coming from a local source but who is growing your food. I’d say that’s the best part of my job I get to know who’s putting food on what dinner table and they get to know where it came from,” say McNicholl.

Rabbit Fields Farms produces mixed vegetables and berries. Driven by enthusiastic energy and a passion for sustainable living practices, Rabbit Fields is dedicated to providing fresh and organic produce to their neighbors.

“Two of my favorites are mizuna and dandelion greens. Kind of a bitter green and the other is an arugula type. Great in salads. It’s always fun to tell somebody about them. How to use them and what they’re good for and why they’re good for you,” explains McNicholl.

The Bellingham Farmer’s Market is more than just a place to buy fresh produce and hand crafted products. McNicholl describes it as an event that everyone comes out for.

Running from April through December, the Bellingham Farmer’s Market is open on Saturdays from 10a – 3p with over 140 farmers and vendors participating.