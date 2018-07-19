× 1 Killed, 1 Injured in Tacoma Shooting

Tacoma, Wash — A man was killed in a shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday night. A woman was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of South M St. just before 11:00 p.m. Police say two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital. The 28-year old man died from his injuries a short time later. The 20-year old woman with him only suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but say the woman didn’t know who shot at them or why. There is no suspect information.

