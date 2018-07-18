Parents visiting Seattle have no ride home after van stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A couple's trip to Seattle to see their son for the first time in a year has turned into a nightmare for some Nevada parents.

Sean Sheffer says his dad parked his Chevy van in a UPark parking lot on Capital Hill near 1404 Boylston Ave. When he came out Monday morning, it had been stolen.

They filed a report with Seattle Police and have been out ever since searching neighborhoods from SoDo to Green Lake. His mom and dad drove the van to Seattle from Las Vegas. Now, they have no ride home.

"This is where they live. They pull over in rest stops and this is like their RV, so losing this is like kind of losing a house," said Sheffer.

His dad worked hard for years to keep it running and converted it into a camper.

"Anything you can think of, solar panels, electric, even like a portable toilet and stuff. Everything has been thought about and my dad has tweaked it for years so it's (loss is) very devastating," said Sheffer.

The van is a white Chevrolet Express 3500 van with a black railing on top, stairs on the back, GF & family stickers on the back windows and tinted windows. It has Nevada license plate number 216 PWX.

Please call 911 if you see it