$36,000 reward for suspect who set fire to 3 Kingdom Halls in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County authorities are treating four attacks on Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses as a hate crime.

Over the past four months, someone set fire to three Kingdom Halls in Tumwater and Olympia and fired dozens of rounds into a Kingdom Hall in Yelm, according to police.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Arson Alarm Foundation announced a $36,000 reward for the suspect or suspects.

Authorities want to talk to the man featured in the photo gallery below. He recently bought firewood starter logs used in the July 3rd fire at the Olympia Kingdom Hall.

The incidents:

Two arsons took place on March 19, one at a Tumwater Kingdom Hall the second at the Cain Road Kingdom Hall. Damage to both was minor.

The third incident took place May 15 when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at a Kingdom Hall in Yelm. Police say about 35 rifle rounds were fired at the building causing more than $10,000 in damage.

On July 3, a fire was intentionally set at the Olympia Kingdom Hall, completely destroying it.



The ATF believes these incidents were meant to send a message. Authorities believe the suspect or suspects have a grievance related to the Jehovah's Witness community. They also may have altered their appearance since the arsons began.

"We take events at houses of worship very seriously and are appealing to those who live in and around Thurston and the surrounding counties to partner with us in protecting their communities in this investigation," Seattle AFT agent Darek Pleasant said.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents, but "it is inevitable that innocent people will be injured or killed if these incidents go unchecked," Pleasant said.

Anyone with information on the fires of the shooting should call ATF's toll-free hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS, Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the Arson Alarm Foundation at 1-800-55-ARSON.