× King County anti-youth jail protesters rally, boast 100+ supporters

SEATTLE – Opponents of the new King County juvenile justice facility have battled, both inside and out of court, for years against the more than $200-million replacement project in Seattle’s Central District.

Plus, an appeal working through the state’s supreme court could mean vital funding for the new facility could be at risk.

Dozens of protestors rallied outside the facility early Tuesday morning.

“We must move into a period of redesign and we must put something in place that heals and does not do harm,” said Seattle activist Nikkita Oliver.

Oliver emceed the rally outside the currently under construction Children and Family Justice Center, demanding county leaders scrap the facility claiming it’s harmful to the kids they’re trying to help.

“It reflects the same ideas of perpetuating a racist system built on the backs on black and brown bodies,” she said.

The county says the decade’s old facility was rundown – windows and pipes leak, plus families don’t have much privacy during what’s likely very difficult circumstances.

State law requires the county to build a facility dealing with juvenile justice – the new facility hopes to bring trauma-informed services, childcare, new courtrooms and 100 fewer beds than what’s currently here.

But, local activists say jail is no place for a child.

The construction of the new facility has seen dramatic protests and court challenges. An appeal is now working through the state’s supreme court — and if the county loses, taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars.

“I made a mistake that I will regret the rest of my life that I supported that land use change,” said Seattle City Councilmember Mike O’Brien who also attended Tuesday’s rally.

O’Brien insisted the county can do more to end what he calls systemic racism inside juvenile detention.

“My teenage boys who are white will have 1/10th the chance of being incarcerated in the criminal justice system than a similar young boy who is black. Those systems perpetuate themselves in progressive cities like Seattle because leaders in our community believe the system is inevitable,” he said.

The county executive’s goal towards Zero Youth Detention is still looking for community based solutions – and public meetings scheduled in the next month are soliciting feedback from the public.

But some activists insist no children belong in jail, saying the harm it causes lasts well into a young person’s adulthood.

Protestors at Tuesday’s rally said they now have a coalition of more than 100 organizations who have endorsed the no-new-jail moratorium — including the Public Defender’s Association, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and several faith based organizations.