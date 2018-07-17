Driver, unrestrained 4-year-old seriously hurt in crash with bus on I-5

SEATTLE — A man and a 4-year-old boy were seriously hurt after their car crashed into a bus Tuesday morning on Interstate 5.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the 28-year-old driver of the car struck the bus in the southbound express lanes around 10:00 a.m.

Johnson said both were taken with serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

The 4-year-old boy was not restrained, he said.

A few minor injuries were reported on the King County Metro bus.

The crash was blocking three of the express lanes. The backup was 5 miles as of 11:00 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

It was unclear what caused the crash or when the scene would be cleared. Drivers should expect delays for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.