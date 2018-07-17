Driver arrested for DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Everett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- State Route 529 has reopened in Everett after a deadly crash in the northbound lanes early Tuesday morning.

According to Everett police, a driver hit and killed a pedestrian north of the Snohomish River around 4:00 a.m.

Officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of DUI.

So far, investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim.

Police also reminded the public that it is dangerous to walk along this stretch of SR 529 between Everett and Marysville.