Carmen Best will be next chief of Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE — Carmen Best will become the next chief of the Seattle Police Department.

“For the past several months, members of the police chief search committee have spent countless hours looking for the best candidate for Seattle’s next Chief of Police,” said Durkan. “Today, I am proud to nominate the best person for the job: Interim Chief Carmen Best.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan planned to make the announcement live at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (watch here).

Best, currently the interim chief, confirmed the news on Twitter:

"I wanted to thank all of you for your support. I will be announced as the next Seattle Police Chief. I am excited to lead the men and women of this great agency. It is my commitment to you that I will move the department ahead on continued improvement and innovation."

After being excluded from the final three, Interim Chief Best got a second chance when former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay dropped out.

A 26-year veteran of SPD, Best has the support of many community members and the union that represents the department’s rank and file officers.

“I have the credentials. I have the resume. I have the heart," she said. "I don’t have the hometown girl advantage. I have the qualifications advantage. I am the one for this job. I hope the citizens and the mayor and others will see that and make me the permanent police chief.”

Q13 News' Brandi Kruse interviewed all three finalists last week. The other two finalists were Inspector Eddie Frizell of the Minneapolis Police Department and Assistant Chief Ely Reyes of the Austin Police Department.