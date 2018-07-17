Bail set at $750,000 for woman suspected in hit-and-run that killed grandfather in Kitsap County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- The woman accused in the deadly hit-and-run that killed a grandfather in Kitsap County appeared in court Tuesday.

Ali Rochelle Giannini is facing one count of hit-and-run death.

Investigators say she told a friend she fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road Saturday morning, hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Keaton near Port Orchard.

Bail for Giannini was set at $750,000.

Deputies said Keaton, who retired from the Navy, was walking against traffic and wearing a bright colored shirt and reflective vest when he was struck on the shoulder of Sidney Road.

He died at the scene.

Keaton's son-in-law, Matthew Wareham, said, "As with any legal case here when have a development like this when you catch somebody, of course there’s going to be some type of relief but that relief is always followed by the harsh realization that this person’s life, it’s not only affecting Mike Keaton’s life but it’s affecting her life. It’s affecting everyone involved around her."