770 homes under evacuation in Spokane wildfire; at least one structure lost

Video by Spokane Valley Firefighters

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say some 770 homes have been issued evacuation notices because of a wildfire in Spokane.

Spokane Valley Firefighters said on Twitter at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that 770 occupancies were under level one, two or three evacuation notices.

The agency says the blaze had burned less than one square mile just north of Upriver Drive.

Official reports count one structure as lost, but Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose estimated at least six structures have been destroyed. She said at least two were listed as homes.

Red Cross Northwest officials said they had opened a shelter for evacuees at Bowdish Middle School in Spokane Valley.

News outlets report that fire crews were called after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 6400 block of East Upriver Drive where the fire started.

Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose told the Spokesman-Review at 5:10 p.m. that the fire had crested a hill and was burning several homes.

She says residents west of Northwoods Drive, South of Francis Avenue and east of Beacon Hill and north of Upriver Drive should leave their homes immediately.