University of Washington expects record freshman class

Posted 7:47 AM, July 16, 2018, by

A general view of the exterior of the stadium prior to the game between the Washington Huskies and the Idaho Vandals on September 10, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The University of Washington is expecting the largest incoming freshman class in its history.

The school’s flagship Seattle campus will have about 7,050 first-year students, up from a little less than 6,800 last year. Sixty-three percent are from Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports the increase is driven in part by a record number of in-state and out-of-state students who applied last fall and then accepted offers of admission.

Philip Ballinger, the university’s associate vice provost for enrollment management, says, “The university is rolling, Seattle is a dynamic city and the Pacific Northwest is an attractive place to be.”

The UW’s Tacoma branch also expects a record incoming freshman class, but the Bothell campus will have a slightly smaller one. Officials are limiting growth there because it’s nearing its capacity.