× The WSP is handing out more of those $1,025 fines for cigs out the window

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As temperatures heat up, so too does the emphasis on keeping your butts in the car.

Cigarette butts, of course.

Washington State Patrol troopers have stopped 40 cars in the last six weeks after the driver or a passenger was suspected of throwing a cigarette butt out the car window. Sixteen citations of $1,025 dollars were issued.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State troopers have made 239 stops for improperly discarding a cigarette so far this year. Eighty citations were issued.

It is a class 1 civil infraction as provided in RCW 7.80.120 for a person to discard potentially dangerous litter in any amount.

Troopers are putting an emphasis on stopping wildfires, and keeping an eye out for cigs being tossed from cars, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Danger of brush fires will remain high this week, and we will continue to see highs in the 90's in Western Washington.