SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Troopers were investigating a suspected DUI crash Monday morning in Snohomish County that shut down a major highway.

According to the Washington State Patrol, both directions of US 2 were closed around noon just east of SR 9.

There were serious injuries involved in the crash.

Troopers said the causing driver was taken into custody for investigation of DUI.

No further details were immediately given.