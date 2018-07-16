× Suspect arrested for deadly hit-and-run that killed Port Orchard grandfather

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Port Orchard grandfather has been arrested.

Ali Rochelle Giannini was booked into the Kitsap County jail for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to appear and contempt of court.

The sheriff’s office said Giannini was driving the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that hit 61-year-old Michael Keaton. She is the only known suspect, at this time.

Giannini has an outstanding felony warrant out of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and oxycontin. She has additional misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, as well. Her last known address is in Eatonville, said Deputy Wilson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies said Keaton, who retired from the Navy, was walking against traffic and wearing a bright colored shirt and reflective vest when he was struck on the shoulder of Sidney Road.

He died at the scene just before 7 a.m.

"He knew that walking on the side of the road has it's dangers so he was gonna take every precaution he could to make sure he was visible to whoever was passing him in whatever conditions there were," said Keaton's daughter Tawnie Ploe.

Ploe said her father walked every day, except Sunday, to stay healthy for his grandkids. He had recently lost 100 pounds.

He also loved music and all things trivia.

"He was just the best guy ever," said Ploe.

Keaton loved feeding the seagulls with his grandkids and the entire family is devastated by his death.

"Unfortunately, my oldest daughter was with my mom when they went to look for my dad and they found the roadblock and police. My oldest daughter is taking it very hard, my youngest daughter is absolutely devastated and my son understands to a degree what is going on. My nieces and nephews are heartbroken, devastated. My mom is broken," said Ploe.

Her parents had just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.