Search is on for Kent backpacker missing in Mount Rainier National Park

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A search is on for a 41-year-old backpacker from Kent who was last seen in the Spray Park area of Mount Rainier National Park on Friday, July 13

Park rangers ask that if you’ve seen Philip Kezele, or have any information on his whereabouts, that you call Mount Rainier Incident Command at (360) 569-6700.

The park service said family members reported him missing Saturday morning, after he failed to return from an overnight backpacking trip to the park.

Kezele camped Thursday night at Cataract Valley backcountry campsite, according to witnesses, and was last seen in Spray Park on Friday morning. He began his hike at the Mowich Lake trailhead.

On Saturday, rangers conducted initial searches of local trails for clues. A helicopter was added to the ground search search Sunday. Ground and air teams resumed their search Monday morning. In all, 30 people are looking for Kezele, the park service said.

Kezele was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red and black T-shirt, a wide-brimmed sunhat, aviator-style sunglasses and a large black backpack containing an orange and black tent.