× San Francisco voters to consider head tax on large companies to help homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.

Seattle leaders backed off a similar proposal last month after Amazon pushed back on a tax on large employers.

Supporters in San Francisco collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year to expand shelter beds and provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk.

The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies’ revenue above $50 million each year.

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has raised concerns about the measure. Business owner Christin Evans says voters are tired of the city’s bleak housing situation.