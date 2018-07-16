× Meet Timmy! #WhyNotMePets

If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy for the lazy days of summer, Timmy is perfect for you.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help get Timmy adopted.

“He’s a snuggler, he loves attention, he loves his comfy bed,” said Shelley Lawson at Seattle Area Feline Rescue. “He’s enjoying indoor life and getting attention. He’s little, but playful but I think his bed is his favorite thing in the world, it’s so comfy and he just loves to be comfy now.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Timmy is a bit of a mysterious kitty from eastern Washington.

A good samaritan found him and brought him to Seattle Area Feline Rescue, so not much is known about his life. He lived outside for a while and he's about 7-years-old.

Timmy has been at the shelter for several months to get healthy. He just got the green light for adoption.

"He's had some medical issues," said Lawson. "He had dental surgery. He's gotten a lot of medicine to help clear up all the stuff, just the problems that you get if you live outdoors and don't get vet checks. He's on the road to recovery."

Timmy would likely do best in a multi-animal home, but he's a bit slow to warm up. He'll need a home with a family who is patient.

"He's a little shy," said Lawson. "Timmy can be a little weary at first because he's been in a lot of tough places, but he's so sweet. He's a snuggler and a lover and he just wants to curl up with you once you get to know him."

If you're interested in adopting Timmy, you can visit the Seattle Area Feline Rescue during adoption hours which are Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. and Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also visit the shelter website.