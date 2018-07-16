Earl Thomas: ‘Extend me … or let’s make a trade happen’

RENTON, Wash. – Earl Thomas jumped on social media Monday, pushing the Seattle Seahawks to either give him a new contract or trade him to someone who will.

Thomas, who announced he was holding out just before the Seahawks began minicamp in June, addressed his situation on his verified Instagram account.

“Extend,” he wrote. “If you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz.”

Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark liked the post, as did more than 12,000 other people.

Trade rumors have surrounded Thomas all year, reaching a fevered pitch just before the NFL draft in April. Last season in Dallas, he famously followed Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to the locker room and said “come get me.”

Thomas has one year left on his contract.

The next test of Thomas’ holdout will come July 26, when the Seahawks begin training camp with a live special at 10 a.m. on Q13 FOX.