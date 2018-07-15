Prince Louis’ official christening photos released

LONDON — The Royal Family has released several official photos to mark Prince Louis’ christening last week at a royal chapel. Prince Louis is the third child of Prince William and wife Kate.

The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis’s siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.

Kate’s parents and siblings were also there, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn’t attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the royals at the entrance to the chapel.

As Kate chatted to the archbishop while holding Louis, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as “very relaxed and peaceful.”

The duchess added, with a smile: “I hope he stays like this.”

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.