Deputy-involved shooting investigation in Everett

EVERETT — A man was shot in the leg after several shots were fired at a home on Saturday night.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said a woman called 911 and said she was assaulted and threatened with a weapon by her 67-year-old husband.

When deputies got to the home on the 4100 block of 120th SE, they contacted the man who was armed.

Then, several shots were fired and the man was hit in the leg. He was taken into custody and treated.

He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for more treatment.

Two girls who were home alone said they heard the shots and called their parents and grandparents right away.

“My grandpa came out and would talk to the police, said Addy and Hannah Taylor. “He said my kids are in there and he was like yeah you can go in, but you just need to run immediately inside and lock the doors and go to the back of the house.”

The girls also said nothing like this has ever happened before in the neighborhood.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating.