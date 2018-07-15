Revive I-5 returns: Northbound I-5 in Seattle closed this weekend

2 grandparents and a child killed in rollover crash on Interstate 5

An SUV carrying 3 adults and 3 children were involved in a rollover crash on I-5 in Kalama, Washington on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Credit: Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn)

KALAMA, Wash.  — Authorities say a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington killed a child and two grandparents.

The Daily News reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon when a northbound sport-utility vehicle struck a median near Kalama. The Washington State Patrol says the SUV was driven by a woman transporting her parents and three children.

At least five of the people in the vehicle were ejected, and investigators believe they were not wearing seatbelts. A female child and the grandparents were declared dead at the scene. Another child was flown to a hospital, with the mother and third child taken by ambulance.

Troopers believe distracted driving to be the cause of the accident.

