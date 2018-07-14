Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run crash

King County– A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by pickup truck Saturday afternoon.

King County deputies say a man, approximately 50 – years-old , was riding his bike on Rainier Avenue South when he was hit from behind by a 1980’s model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup truck left the scene and turned right on South Lakeridge Drive where the victim’s bike dislodged from the truck’s bumper.

The truck is described to have a red and white strip that runs from front to back, and a wooden cargo structure in the bed. The truck was driven by two African American males, according to deputies.

King County’s Major Accident Response Team is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and passenger of the truck.

The bicyclist is being treated for at Harborview Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

Deputies say the man was wearing a helmet and obeying all traffic laws before being hit.