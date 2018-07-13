State issues first emergency suspension of marijuana producer license

OLYMPIA, Wash. — For the first time, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board on Friday issued an emergency suspension of a marijuana producer license and said it will seek a permanent revocation.

The license of Refined Cannabinoids in Tacoma was suspended. It is located at 3303 S. 35th Street in Tacoma.

The emergency suspension is effective for 180 days, during which time the board will seek a permanent revocation of the license, the board said.

“Acting on a complaint, WSLCB Enforcement conducted a premise check at the licensed location and observed numerous and substantial violations including full rooms of untagged plants, clones and finished product,” the board said. “Traceability tags allow officers to track marijuana throughout the system.”

The board said inspection officers discovered and seized these items without traceability tags — 2,569 marijuana plants, 1,216 marijuana plant clones, 375.8 pounds of frozen marijuana flower, 3,423 0.5 gram marijuana cigarettes, and 97.5 pounds of bulk marijuana flower.

“In addition to the untracked product, officers also uncovered evidence that the licensee had been diverting product from the licensed business.”