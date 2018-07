Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- A large brush fire forced the closure of westbound State Route 512 at Portland Avenue late Friday afternoon, the State Patrol said.

"The fire has spread approximately half a mile and reached a home in area," Trooper Guy Gill said in a tweet. "Troopers and Fire are on scene. EB lanes of 512 are open."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.