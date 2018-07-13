Kerry Edwards: ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon one of Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force’s Top Ten Most Wanted

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted felon and dangerous gang member, Kerry Edwards, a.k.a. ‘Lil Kerry,’ or ‘KB’ is wanted on several charges in Pierce County.

He’s one of the U.S. Marshals-led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

“He’s extremely dangerous. Not only does he have domestic violence warrants, he’s been convicted of robbery, he’s done past drive-by shootings, he’s threatened to burn down buildings and he’s a suspect in many other cases with other agencies, so this is somebody we want picked up quick, before anyone else gets hurt and he’s held accountable for all the crimes he’s already committed,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

The list of charges he’s wanted for in Pierce County include several domestic violence crimes and being a material witness to a shooting.

Kerry Edwards is 25 years old, 5’9” and weighs 205 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the informaiton to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information helps lead to his arrest.

You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.