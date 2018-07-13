Donavan Moore: Wanted felon accused of attacking girlfriend with rock

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Accused of hitting his girlfriend in the back of the head with a rock, then skipping court is what Donavan Moore is wanted for in Yakima County.

He’s charged with assault with reckless endangerment.

Moore is a convicted felon whose been busted twice for stealing vehicles.

He’s 27 years old, 6’1”, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit your tip anonymously to Yakima County Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You’ll get a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.