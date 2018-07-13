Derek Taylor: Convicted felon wanted after high-speed chase, meth dealing busts

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Busted with a bunch of baggies full of meth — the drugs found in Derek Taylor’s car after he led police on a high-speed chase — clocked at over 100 miles an hour at one point, crossing centerlines and nearly crashing into oncoming traffic.

Now, Taylor’s breaking probation on his convictions for eluding police and dealing drugs.

He’s a High-Violent Offender who Department of Corrections officers say was last living in Prosser.

He has ties to the Tri-Cities and the Lower Valley area.

His massive rap sheet also has convictions for several assaults and burglaries, identity theft, forgery and resisting arrest.

Derek Taylor is tall and lanky: 6’3” and 200 pounds.

He’s 36 years old.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.