5 children rescued from water off Seattle’s Discovery Park; one in critical condition

SEATTLE — Five children aged 10 to 11 who were part of a day camp were rescued from the the water near Discovery Park Friday, but one was in critical condition and another was serious, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The other three were in stable condition, spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.

The children were among more than 100 from an East African Community Services day camp who were swimming in the water off Discovery Park, officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman said they got a call at about 2:30 p.m. about swimmers in trouble near Discovery Park.

Two British tourists who had just landed in Seattle a couple of hours beforehand were on the beach in the same area and helped rescue a couple of the children.

One of them, Hamish Rea, 22, of London, spoke to reporters about how he took one of two children from his friend and they brought the children to safety.