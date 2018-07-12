Spanaway man’s foot amputated after he was shot during carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- A man whose foot and part of his leg were amputated after he was shot during a carjacking in Tacoma two weeks ago is recovering from a third surgery.

Shaun Williams' father, Rick, and family are by his side as he battles an infection in his leg while police try to identify the suspect.

Rick said his son's recovery at St. Joseph's Medical Center is going slowly. Shaun was sitting in his Honda after playing pool at Billy B's Pub on South 56th street with his window partially open when a suspect with a sawed off shotgun barrel through it and told him to "get out."

"When he went to step out, the guy shot him in the left ankle blowing off all of his foot and part of his lower leg," said Rick.

Shaun was on the ground screaming for help and holding his leg.

"He said the guy came over and held the gun on it again and he heard it click and it didn't go off," said Rick.

Tacoma police say there is no video of the suspect right now, but if you know who the gunman is -- submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 app on your smartphone.

"The vehicle's been recovered. We're looking for any info on the suspect who's been described as a male, 5' 8" tall, 170 pounds, could be Hispanic but anyone with information on the crime, we're asking them to call in," said Tacoma police spokesperson Loretta Cool.

Shaun's dad says his son has a heart of gold. He held back tears describing one of Shaun's recent acts of kindness.

"(Shaun is) one person I never would think deserves this," he said. "He gave a homeless gal a ride gave her his last 3 bucks so she could get something to eat."

A machinist by trade until an injury, Shaun has been detailing cars to help support his 13-year-old daughter.

Now, he's preparing to be fitted for a prosthetic foot and dealing with the emotional trauma of what happened to him.

Shaun's father hopes the suspect sees these photos so he knows exactly how much pain and grief he's caused.

"I just hope the cops catch him soon," said Rick.

If you'd like to help with medical expenses, you can go to any Wells Fargo Bank and ask to donate to the Shaun Williams Benefit Fund.