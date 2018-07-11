Driver seriously hurt when dump truck crashes into Pierce County store

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was seriously hurt when a dump truck crashed Wednesday into a Pierce County business.

The crash happened before noon at the Alderton General Store on SR 162.

Firefighters said the driver had to be removed from the cab of the dump truck which came to a stop inside of the store. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.