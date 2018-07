Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man who tried to run across a busy freeway was hit and killed by a dump truck Wednesday morning in Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the entrance to the collector-distributor lanes from southbound I-5 to I-90 were blocked for several hours. The ramp reopened before 10:00 a.m.

Seattle, SB I-5 to I-90 ramp is re-opened, but still massive backups to subside getting into and through downtown. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/5fZf42Z9NL — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) July 11, 2018