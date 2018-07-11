× Cat alive but in pain after being shot with an arrow, Lake Stevens police say

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – Lake Stevens police are asking for any information to help find whoever shot a beloved family cat from the Crosswater neighborhood.

The cat, Hunter was, found with an arrow in his body Sunday. The cat was taken for emergency veterinary treatment and has undergone two surgeries.

This incident occurred Saturday or Sunday. His owner says he is still in a lot of pain and was shot twice in both hind legs.

The Lake Stevens Police Department is asking the community for help. If you have any information, please contact the Lake Stevens Police Department: (425) 334-9537.

It’s at least the second reported incident of violence against a cat in Western Washington in the past few days: A pet cat was found cut in half in a Port Angeles park Sunday.