Campfire? Bonfire? Take a look at county burn bans ahead of hot weather weekend

SEATTLE — We’re talking 90-degree weather later this week.

That’s right, Western Washingtonians. Ninety degrees.

That means many hope to bust out the grills, beach bonfires and sit around campfires.

But hot weather also means burn bans and campfire restrictions. Below is a list of restrictions by county. To stay up to date on the latest burn bans, head to the state’s burn ban website.

Also, if you’re within city limits, be sure to check on your city’s website for the latest restrictions.

Burn Bans By County

King County – No restrictions in place.

Snohomish County – No restrictions in place.

Skagit County – Modified burn ban takes effect July 13.

A modified burn ban for all residential and land clearing fires will be in effect at noon Friday.

Recreational cooking fires, limited to 3 feet in diameter and two feet high remain allowed within enclosures.

Charcoal, seasoned firewood and propane-fueled firepits are allowed.

Pierce County – Burn ban in effect July 12

All recreational fires must be built in a fire pit.

Fires can’t grow larger than three feet in diameter.

No burning is allowed when winds are higher than 5 miles an hour.

Grills are allowed.

Thurston County – No restrictions in place.

Kitsap County – Burn ban in effect July 14.

Outdoor burning is restricted to small recreational, ceremonial and cooking fires.

A total outdoor burn ban of others fires is in effect.

Whatcom County – No restrictions in place.

Lewis County – No restrictions in place.

Mason County – Burn ban in effect July 7.

Fires must be in a metal or concrete pit.

Land clearing or debris burning fires are not allowed.

No burning is allowed when winds exceed 5 MPH.

Island County – No restrictions in place.

San Juan County – Modified burn ban in effect.

Campfires are allowed in contained fire pits.

Residential burn piles must not exceed 10′ in diameter.