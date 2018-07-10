At least one person killed in double shooting in Kent

KENT, Wash. — At least one person was killed in a double shooting in the parking lot of a Kent strip mall late Tuesday night, police said.

Two people were shot 12922 SE Kent-Kangley Road, at the strip mall known as The Markeplace at Lake Meridian, police said.

A man and a woman were hit in the shooting, authorities said. One person was killed, but the extent of the injuries and condition of the other person was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.