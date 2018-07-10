× I-90 closed for wildfire; residents told to evacuate

A brush fire in Kittitas county is burning south of I-90, forcing crews to close the highway in both directions.

WSDOT has shut down westbound traffic at the Columbia River, and eastbound traffic at the Kittitas exit.

The Kittitas County Sheriff says the fire has burned all the way to Huntzinger Road, which is near Wanapum State Park. Those camping inside the park have been told to stay where they are, because Huntzinger Road is not safe to drive on. Those living within a mile south of I-90 are facing Level 3 evacuations. “Level 3” means residents are in specific danger and need to get out right away. The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the George Community Hall to help anyone displaced by the fire.

Q13 News has a crew headed to Ellensburg, and will have live updates throughout the morning.