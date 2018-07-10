× Ex-Seahawk Brandon Browner charged with attempted murder

LA VERNE, Calif. – Former Seattle Seahawk Brandon Browner was charged with attempted murder, among other things, following an incident over the weekend in which he allegedly attacked and robbed his ex-girlfriend.

Browner, who is 33 and a founding member of the Legion of Boom, was charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with attempted murder; robbery; burglary; false imprisonment; and two counts of child endangerment.

According to police, Browner broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home through a locked window Sunday morning. Once inside the house, Browner “allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence.”

Police say he left, but not before he took a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.

Browner was arrested within hours of the incident in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Police said the victim had a restraining order against Browner and this isn’t the first time he has been arrested for domestic violence.

Browner signed with the Seahawks before the 2011 season and he was with the team for the Super Bowl in 2013 before being signed to the New England Patriots in March of 2014.

The Seahawks signed Browner again in April 2016 but was released before the regular season.